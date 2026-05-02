Boldstrap 1

Add professional, attention-grabbing captions to your videos with this clean and bold lower third. The transparent overlay features a minimal flat design with smooth slide-in animation, making it ideal for interviews, presentations, streams, and social content. Customize headline and subtitle, adjust brand colors, and choose your fonts for a perfect match. Vibrant accent panels and subtle dotted details keep the look modern and polished while staying readable on any background. This versatile lower third is quick to edit and easy to integrate into any workflow.