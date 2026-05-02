Boldstrap 6

Give your videos a polished touch with a clean, modern lower third. This transparent overlay features bold typography and flat color panels that slide in with confident motion, perfect for names, roles, and short identifiers. Tweak headline and subtitle text, adjust brand colors, and choose your preferred typeface to match any broadcast, YouTube video, webinar, or livestream. The minimal, vibrant design keeps attention on what matters while staying readable over any background. Fast to set up and built for clarity, it’s an ideal choice for professional intros, interviews, vlogs, and event coverage.