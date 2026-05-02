Boldstrap 4

Create polished on-screen captions with this clean and bold lower third. The minimalist, flat design features strong typography inside sleek sliding panels, making names and roles instantly readable without distracting from your footage. It’s a transparent overlay, so it sits perfectly over interviews, livestreams, webinars, presentations, and social videos. Customize text, fonts, and colors to match any brand in seconds. Smooth, staggered motion adds a refined touch while keeping attention on your message. A reliable, professional choice whenever you need crisp, modern identification on screen.