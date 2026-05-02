Boldstrap 2

Add crisp, professional name and title captions to any video with this clean lower third. Designed as a transparent overlay, it sits neatly over your footage and features bold typography inside a modern flat digital banner. Customize headline and subtitle text, pick your brand colors, and choose fonts to match your style. The smooth line‑wipe build and subtle slide‑in timing keep animations polished yet unobtrusive—ideal for interviews, webinars, tutorials, news packages, livestreams, and corporate videos. Easy to read at small sizes and adaptable to light or dark backgrounds, this versatile lower third elevates your on‑screen identities in seconds.