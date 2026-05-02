Boldstrap 5

Add professional on-screen identification with this crisp, bold lower third. The design features vibrant flat panels, clean typography, and a transparent background for effortless overlay on any footage. Primary and secondary text fields highlight names, titles, or roles with clear visual hierarchy. Smooth slide-in animation and minimal styling keep attention on your message, making it ideal for interviews, livestreams, presentations, and vlogs. Easily adjust text and element colors to match your brand and create consistent broadcast-ready graphics in minutes.