Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Corporate Profile Card 1 - Original - Poster image

Corporate Profile Card 1

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Lower third
Minimal
Avatar frame
Digital banner
Rounded rectangle
6exports
rating
Showcase names and titles with a polished, transparent lower third. This clean profile card combines a circular avatar frame with a rounded digital banner and refined typography. Minimal styling and smooth animation keep attention on your message. Easily personalize text, swap the photo, and fine‑tune colors and fonts to match any brand. Ideal for interviews, corporate videos, webinars, livestreams, and presentations where clarity and professionalism matter. Drop it over footage, render, and you’re ready with a crisp, on‑brand identity tag every time.
Mirs profile image
Mirs
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Try for free
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
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Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us