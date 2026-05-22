Corporate Profile Card 1

Showcase names and titles with a polished, transparent lower third. This clean profile card combines a circular avatar frame with a rounded digital banner and refined typography. Minimal styling and smooth animation keep attention on your message. Easily personalize text, swap the photo, and fine‑tune colors and fonts to match any brand. Ideal for interviews, corporate videos, webinars, livestreams, and presentations where clarity and professionalism matter. Drop it over footage, render, and you’re ready with a crisp, on‑brand identity tag every time.