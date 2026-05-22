Corporate Profile Card 4

Showcase a polished profile in seconds with this clean, transparent motion title. A centered UI card elegantly presents an avatar, headline, and a compact handle bar, framed by subtle circular accents and a soft gradient. Smooth, unobtrusive motion and a minimal, geometric look keep attention on your message. Ideal for intros, interviews, webinars, livestreams, and social clips, this overlay works over any footage. Personalize text, colors, and imagery to match your brand and present a professional identity with clarity and style.