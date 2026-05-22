Corporate Profile Card 3

Showcase a polished identity in seconds with this clean, corporate motion title. The centered profile card features a dedicated avatar frame, bold name line and a handy username bar, all on a transparent background for easy overlay. Minimal styling, smooth slide-ins and refined accents keep attention on your message. Swap the portrait, edit both text lines and fine‑tune highlight colors to match your brand. Ideal for intros, speaker IDs, team spotlights and on‑screen call‑outs across corporate videos, webinars, reels or live streams.