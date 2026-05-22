Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Corporate Profile Card 2 - Original - Poster image

Corporate Profile Card 2

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Lower third
Minimal
Avatar frame
Rounded rectangle
Motion title
6exports
rating
Add a professional touch to your videos with this clean lower third. A minimal rounded card pairs a bold headline and subtitle with a dedicated avatar frame. Smooth diagonal wipes and refined motion keep attention on your message without distracting the viewer. Customize text, fonts, colors, and the profile image to match your brand. The transparent background makes it perfect for interviews, webinars, corporate videos, tutorials, and live streams. Deliver clear identification and brand consistency in seconds with a stylish, modern motion title that complements any footage.
Mirs profile image
Mirs
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us