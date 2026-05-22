Corporate Profile Card 2

Add a professional touch to your videos with this clean lower third. A minimal rounded card pairs a bold headline and subtitle with a dedicated avatar frame. Smooth diagonal wipes and refined motion keep attention on your message without distracting the viewer. Customize text, fonts, colors, and the profile image to match your brand. The transparent background makes it perfect for interviews, webinars, corporate videos, tutorials, and live streams. Deliver clear identification and brand consistency in seconds with a stylish, modern motion title that complements any footage.