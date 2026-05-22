Corporate Profile Card 5

Present names and roles with clarity using a clean, minimal lower third. This profile card features a centered avatar frame, crisp typography and a stylish gradient accent, all on a transparent background for seamless overlay. Smooth slide and pop-in animations keep the motion elegant and unobtrusive, perfect for interviews, webinars, presentations and brand content. Easily customize text, fonts and colors to match your identity. The tidy layout and subtle decorative details ensure readability while adding polish to any video.