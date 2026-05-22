Frame & Focus 1

Promote your latest offer with a polished vertical Story ad built for e‑commerce. This minimal template pairs bold outline headlines with a framed product image, smart label bars, and a clear CTA to drive action. The monochrome palette keeps focus on your brand and visuals, while smooth, staggered animations add modern finesse. Easily edit text, colors, fonts, and media to match your identity and campaign goals. Perfect for flash deals, seasonal promotions, and quick conversions across social platforms.