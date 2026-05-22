Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Fashion Sale Story 1 - Original - Poster image

Frame & Focus 1

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 60 fps · 1 video · 5 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Minimal
Story video
Sale
Outline text
7exports
rating
Promote your latest offer with a polished vertical Story ad built for e‑commerce. This minimal template pairs bold outline headlines with a framed product image, smart label bars, and a clear CTA to drive action. The monochrome palette keeps focus on your brand and visuals, while smooth, staggered animations add modern finesse. Easily edit text, colors, fonts, and media to match your identity and campaign goals. Perfect for flash deals, seasonal promotions, and quick conversions across social platforms.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us