Frame & Focus 4

Create a refined vertical promo that turns heads in seconds. This minimal, editorial-style story template pairs a bold vertical headline with smooth sliding panels to showcase your product image. Customize headline, subhead, discount and brand lines, then fine‑tune colors to match your identity. The monochrome look, dot accents and clean grids keep the focus on your offer while maintaining a premium feel. Ideal for sales, announcements and quick social ads, it’s built for fast edits and professional results—no experience required.