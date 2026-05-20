Frame & Focus 5

Promote your sale with a polished vertical story ad. This minimal, editorial design spotlights one product image with bold typographic offers, a vertical headline, and a clear CTA button. Refine colors, fonts, and text to match your brand, and update the media to showcase your latest arrival or best seller. Smooth slides and dot‑grid accents add style without distraction, keeping focus on your message. Perfect for e‑commerce campaigns, limited offers, and seasonal promotions across social story placements.