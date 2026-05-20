Frame & Focus 3

Promote your latest offer with a sleek vertical story built for quick impact. This minimal, editorial-style promo pairs a bold headline with a framed product image, refined dot-grid accents, and a clear CTA button to drive conversions. Easily customize brand name, messaging, dates, colors, fonts, and media to match your e‑commerce campaign. Smooth, unobtrusive motion keeps focus on your product and offer, making it perfect for Stories and short-form vertical placements. Create polished sale content in minutes and keep your feed consistent, modern, and on-brand.