Frame & Focus 2

Promote your next offer with a clean, vertical story ad built for e‑commerce. This minimal layout combines bold typography, dotted accents, and a dedicated product card to spotlight your visuals. A clear call‑to‑action button drives clicks, while staggered slide‑ins establish a crisp, professional pace. Optimized for stories and short vertical placements, it’s ideal for limited‑time deals, collections, and seasonal promotions. Customize text, colors, fonts, and imagery to match your brand and launch a polished promo in minutes.