Techline Bar 1

Give your videos a sharp, tech-forward identity with this futuristic lower third. A clean digital banner, neon accents, and a wireframe globe icon frame your name and title with clarity and style. Smooth slide-in motion and staggered typography ensure quick readability without distraction. The transparent overlay drops seamlessly into interviews, tutorials, livestreams, and corporate content. Tweak colors and fonts to match any brand and keep your visuals consistent across platforms. Perfect for editors who want an elegant, modern ID bar that’s easy to customize and looks great everywhere.