Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Techline Bar 1 - Original - Poster image

Techline Bar 1

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Lower third
Digital
Digital banner
Slide-in
Futuristic
7exports
rating
Give your videos a sharp, tech-forward identity with this futuristic lower third. A clean digital banner, neon accents, and a wireframe globe icon frame your name and title with clarity and style. Smooth slide-in motion and staggered typography ensure quick readability without distraction. The transparent overlay drops seamlessly into interviews, tutorials, livestreams, and corporate content. Tweak colors and fonts to match any brand and keep your visuals consistent across platforms. Perfect for editors who want an elegant, modern ID bar that’s easy to customize and looks great everywhere.
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Mirs
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us