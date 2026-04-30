Techline Bar 3

Give your videos a sharp, modern identity with this transparent tech lower third. Clean geometry, a subtle scanning reveal, and a compact banner for your subtitle keep information clear and unobtrusive. Customize headline and role, swap fonts, and fine-tune colors in seconds to match your brand. The smooth motion and minimal layout make it perfect for interviews, livestreams, webinars, product demos, and corporate content. This versatile overlay enhances professionalism without distracting from your footage, delivering a crisp, high-tech look ready for any platform.