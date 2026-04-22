Techline Bar 2

Give your videos a clean, high‑impact identity with this modern tech lower third. The transparent overlay features a bold headline, supporting subtitle and sleek UI accents for a polished, professional finish. Smooth slide-in animation keeps attention on your message without distracting from your footage. Easily customize headline, subtitle, fonts and colors to match your brand. Ideal for interviews, tutorials, livestreams, product videos and corporate content, this versatile motion title drops into any edit to deliver crisp, readable captions with a contemporary, digital edge.