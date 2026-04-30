Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Techline Bar 5 - Original - Poster image

Techline Bar 5

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Lower third
Digital
Technology
Digital banner
Slide-in
7exports
rating
Bring professional clarity to your videos with a sleek tech lower third. This transparent overlay features a bold headline and concise subtitle inside a clean digital banner, accented by chevrons and a subtle wireframe motif. Customize both text lines, fine-tune colors, and choose your preferred font to match your brand. Smooth slide-in animation and neutral pacing keep the focus on your message across interviews, tutorials, livestreams, and corporate pieces. Ready to drop onto any footage, this lower third delivers modern, minimal, high-contrast readability in seconds.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us