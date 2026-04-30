Techline Bar 5

Bring professional clarity to your videos with a sleek tech lower third. This transparent overlay features a bold headline and concise subtitle inside a clean digital banner, accented by chevrons and a subtle wireframe motif. Customize both text lines, fine-tune colors, and choose your preferred font to match your brand. Smooth slide-in animation and neutral pacing keep the focus on your message across interviews, tutorials, livestreams, and corporate pieces. Ready to drop onto any footage, this lower third delivers modern, minimal, high-contrast readability in seconds.