Techline Bar 4

Give your videos a sharp, professional edge with a tech-styled lower third. This transparent motion title blends bold typography with clean digital banners, scanning accents, and a subtle progress bar for instant credibility. Customize headline and subtitle text, swap fonts, and fine‑tune colors to match any brand. Smooth slide-ins and staggered reveals keep the focus on your message without distracting from the footage. Ideal for interviews, presentations, tutorials, and live streams, this minimal, futuristic overlay adds clarity and polish in seconds.