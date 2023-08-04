Tasty Bites 1

Create a polished restaurant or café story with this clean, minimal promo template. Showcase multiple dishes in circular frames, add bold headlines and subheads, and highlight offers with built‑in price badges. A clear call‑to‑action, phone and website lines, plus social icons make it perfect for food & beverage advertising and delivery promos. The flat, geometric look with curved panels keeps attention on your visuals while staying on brand with easy color and font controls. Ideal for menus, specials, and seasonal deals in a vertical 9:16 format.