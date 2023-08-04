Tasty Bites 2
00:12 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 6 videos · 1 image · 8 texts · 4 fonts · 1 audio
422exports
Promote your restaurant, café, or bar with a bold story video built for quick results. This clean, flat-design promo features a central arch gallery, circular media frames, a standout discount badge, and a clear call-to-action button. Showcase multiple dishes, add opening hours, delivery details, and your website—all in a fresh, geometric layout. Easily edit text, colors, logo, and images to match your brand and menu. Ideal for food & beverage ads, sales, and daily specials on any social platform.
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Themes (6)
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