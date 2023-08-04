Tasty Bites 2

Promote your restaurant, café, or bar with a bold story video built for quick results. This clean, flat-design promo features a central arch gallery, circular media frames, a standout discount badge, and a clear call-to-action button. Showcase multiple dishes, add opening hours, delivery details, and your website—all in a fresh, geometric layout. Easily edit text, colors, logo, and images to match your brand and menu. Ideal for food & beverage ads, sales, and daily specials on any social platform.