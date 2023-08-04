Tasty Bites 5

Promote your restaurant, café or bar with a vertical story-ready promo. This clean, minimal template features bold headings, smooth motion, circular dish frames and subtle decorative waves. Showcase multiple menu items in sequence, add your logo, brand colors, captions and social links, then export in a 9:16 format perfect for stories and reels. Ideal for food & beverage brands highlighting specials, new items or daily features, it’s simple to customize and quick to publish.