Tasty Bites 6

Create a standout vertical promo for your restaurant, café, or bar in minutes. This clean, geometric story template pairs big circular media frames with bold, legible titles and a ready-made discount badge. Add your logo, swap images, tweak text, and refine brand colors to fit any menu or campaign. Smooth, modern motion guides the eye from headline to offer and location details. Optimized for story placements, it’s perfect for announcing specials, new items, and limited-time deals. Build appetizing social content that looks professional and on-brand—fast.