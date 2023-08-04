Tasty Bites 4

Create an eye‑catching vertical restaurant story in minutes. This clean, flat-design promo features circular photo frames, a standout discount badge, social icons, and a clear call‑to‑action button. Smooth, energetic motion and a balanced two‑column layout keep your offer readable and on‑brand. Perfect for cafés, bars, and food & beverage campaigns across social channels. Customize text, colors, and images to match your identity, then export a polished ad ready for stories and reels.