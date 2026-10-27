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FerroPulse - Post - Original - Poster image

FerroPulse - Post

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 texts · 1 font
Music visualization
3D motion graphics
Music
Cosmic
Liquid
7exports
rating
Transform your track into a premium, cinematic visual with a cosmic nebula, reflective liquid ripples, and glossy ferrofluid spikes that pulse to the beat. A clean linear equalizer and titles keep artist and song info front and center, while a built‑in timer guides viewers. Customize palette and spectrum responsiveness to suit any genre—from ambient and electronic to cinematic and bass‑heavy styles. Smooth, atmospheric motion, audio‑reactive effects, and a centered 3D composition make this visualizer perfect for releases, teasers, and social posts. Drop in your song, tune the look, and render a striking, futuristic showcase for your music.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us