FerroPulse - Post

Transform your track into a premium, cinematic visual with a cosmic nebula, reflective liquid ripples, and glossy ferrofluid spikes that pulse to the beat. A clean linear equalizer and titles keep artist and song info front and center, while a built‑in timer guides viewers. Customize palette and spectrum responsiveness to suit any genre—from ambient and electronic to cinematic and bass‑heavy styles. Smooth, atmospheric motion, audio‑reactive effects, and a centered 3D composition make this visualizer perfect for releases, teasers, and social posts. Drop in your song, tune the look, and render a striking, futuristic showcase for your music.