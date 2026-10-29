Glasswave Viz - Post

Transform your track into a hypnotic neon post. This audio-reactive visualizer features a glossy 3D glass blob at center, wrapped by a circular spectrum that pulses to your music. Clean artist and song titles with a timer keep things professional and share‑ready. Tweak colors, frequency ranges, band density and thickness to match any genre or brand. The minimalist, futuristic look and portrait framing make it perfect for eye‑catching social posts, teasers, and releases. Smooth, floating motion and bold glow ensure your audio looks as good as it sounds.