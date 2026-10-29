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Glasswave Viz - Post - Original - Poster image

Glasswave Viz - Post

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 texts · 1 font
Music visualization
Glow
Music
3D motion graphics
Audio reactive
7exports
rating
Transform your track into a hypnotic neon post. This audio-reactive visualizer features a glossy 3D glass blob at center, wrapped by a circular spectrum that pulses to your music. Clean artist and song titles with a timer keep things professional and share‑ready. Tweak colors, frequency ranges, band density and thickness to match any genre or brand. The minimalist, futuristic look and portrait framing make it perfect for eye‑catching social posts, teasers, and releases. Smooth, floating motion and bold glow ensure your audio looks as good as it sounds.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us