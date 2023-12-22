Abstract Title Twist 2
00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
36exports
Create a striking 3D motion title with a smooth rotating spiral and clean geometric line reveals. This transparent overlay is perfect for intros, lower-impact promos, or chapter openers. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand, and leverage the duotone lighting and subtle RGB split for a modern, high-contrast look. The centered composition and minimal design keep your message clear while the 3D motion graphics add premium polish. Fast to edit and easy to integrate over any footage.
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