Abstract Title Twist 2

Create a striking 3D motion title with a smooth rotating spiral and clean geometric line reveals. This transparent overlay is perfect for intros, lower-impact promos, or chapter openers. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand, and leverage the duotone lighting and subtle RGB split for a modern, high-contrast look. The centered composition and minimal design keep your message clear while the 3D motion graphics add premium polish. Fast to edit and easy to integrate over any footage.