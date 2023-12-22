Abstract Title Twist 7

Create a striking motion title that floats seamlessly over your footage. This abstract 3D spiral rotates with smooth, glossy lighting while bold, clean typography reveals alongside animated line accents. The transparent background makes it perfect as an overlay for intros, outros, and section bumpers. Tweak fonts, colors, light tones, edge color-split, and subtle noise to match your brand. The centered composition highlights your message without clutter, balancing modern 3D motion graphics with minimal elegance. Fast to customize and easy to export, it’s a versatile choice for creators, brands, and filmmakers who want standout titles in seconds.