Abstract Title Twist 5

Elevate your openers with a sleek 3D motion title built for overlays. A rotating spiral centerpiece, clean typography, and linear accents reveal your message with style. The transparent background makes it perfect for intros, chapter cards, and branded bumpers. Refine the look with adjustable colors, lighting, and subtle noise, while the color-split edge effect adds modern character. Designed to be elegant, minimal, and versatile, this motion title fits creators, brands, and streamers who want a polished, professional entrance without complexity.