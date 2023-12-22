Abstract Title Twist 4

Showcase eye-catching 3D titles with a rotating spiral centerpiece and crisp, modern typography. This transparent overlay is perfect for intros, bumpers, and section titles. Customize three text fields, choose fonts, and fine-tune colors, lighting, and subtle noise. An optional color-split glow adds neon energy, while clean line accents and glints emphasize each reveal. Built as a flexible motion title, it drops seamlessly over footage or graphics to elevate YouTube, promos, and social content.