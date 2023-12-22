Abstract Title Twist 6

Create a striking opener or section title with a glossy 3D helix that rotates as your headlines reveal. This transparent overlay keeps your footage visible while geometric lines and a subtle RGB split add modern edge. Customize multiple text fields and fonts, fine‑tune lights and colors, and toggle the color split to match your brand. Smooth, neutral pacing makes it versatile for intros or outros across YouTube, promos, and more. Fast to edit and ready to drop over any background, it’s an eye‑catching 3D motion title that instantly elevates your video.