Stylish Urban Intro - Vertical

Make a bold entrance with an urban, vertical opener built around kinetic titles, glitchy textures, and neon accents. Gritty paper backdrops, tape-like text bands, and light trails frame your message while fast, stomp-style motion drives momentum toward a clean logo reveal. Perfect for promos, intros, and short announcements across social platforms. Easily customize text, media, and colors to match your brand and keep the energy high from the first frame to the last.