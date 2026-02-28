Youtube intro for cooking channel
Stylish Urban Intro - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Stylish Urban Intro - Vertical

00:19 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 12 videos · 1 image · 16 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Title sequence
Urban
Intro
Bold
Stomp style
12exports
rating
Make a bold entrance with an urban, vertical opener built around kinetic titles, glitchy textures, and neon accents. Gritty paper backdrops, tape-like text bands, and light trails frame your message while fast, stomp-style motion drives momentum toward a clean logo reveal. Perfect for promos, intros, and short announcements across social platforms. Easily customize text, media, and colors to match your brand and keep the energy high from the first frame to the last.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
motiondrum profile image
motiondrum
Similar templates
Best of motiondrum
Urban Opener - Vertical
By Besed
00:17
Urban Opener - Vertical Original theme video
Grunge Street Reveal - Vertical
By Kimchi
00:11
Grunge Street Reveal - Vertical Original theme video
Action Trailer 3 - Vertical
By Goldenmotion
00:20
Action Trailer 3 - Vertical Original theme video
Vibrant Intro Magic
By alex.tantsura
00:38
Vibrant Intro Magic Original theme video
Vertical Dynamic Fast Opener
By Goldenmotion
00:16
Vertical Dynamic Fast Opener Original theme video
Creative Urban Style 3
By Goldenmotion
00:26
Creative Urban Style 3 Original theme video
CTRL Glitch
By alex.tantsura
00:25
CTRL Glitch Colors 1 theme video
Power Opener - Vertical
By Harchenko
00:15
Power Opener - Vertical Original theme video
