Stylish Urban Intro - Original - Poster image

Stylish Urban Intro

00:19 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 12 videos · 1 image · 16 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Intro
Title sequence
Urban
Stomp style
Bold
9exports
rating
Launch your content with a punchy urban opener built around kinetic typography, gritty textures, and bold neon accents. This stomp-style title sequence snaps through multiple scenes before landing on a clean logo reveal. Swap in your own images, tweak colors, and refine the vibe to match your brand. Text borders, graffiti backdrops, and analog grain add authentic street energy, while elastic motion and staggered builds keep everything snappy. Ideal for promos, channels, and event teasers, this design gets attention instantly and sticks the landing with a confident brand finish.
motiondrum profile image
motiondrum
Edit
Similar templates
Best of motiondrum
Urban Opener
By Besed
Edit
00:17
Urban Opener Original theme video
Dynamic Stylish Urban Media Opener Slideshow
By Balalaika
Edit
4K
00:22
Dynamic Stylish Urban Media Opener Slideshow Original theme video
Action Glitch Stomp Opener
By MotionBox
Edit
4K
00:21
Action Glitch Stomp Opener Original theme video
Wild Grunge Intro
By motionsparrow
Edit
00:09
Wild Grunge Intro Candy Pop theme video
Urban Intro
By arkadixcore
Edit
00:20
Urban Intro Original theme video
Power Opener
By Harchenko
Edit
00:15
Power Opener Original theme video
Dynamic Quick Opener 1 - Horizontal
By Goldenmotion
Edit
00:16
Dynamic Quick Opener 1 - Horizontal Original theme video
Action Trailer 3
By Goldenmotion
Edit
00:20
Action Trailer 3 Original theme video
