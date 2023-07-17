Fun & Silly Title 12

Bring a playful spooky vibe to your videos with a bold cartoon motion title. A grid of goofy faces, candles, and eyeballs frames a bouncy, gradient-filled headline, while colorful waves highlight your words. Ideal for Halloween intros, chapter openers, or YouTube overlays. Easily customize fonts, title text, and color accents, and toggle the background for a clean transparent overlay when needed. Designed for fast edits and big impact, this fun 2D motion graphic makes your message stand out in style.