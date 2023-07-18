Fun & Silly Title 9

Bring a dash of fun to your videos with a cheerful motion title. This template pairs a vibrant cartoon fruit background with a frosted-glass title plate and lively kinetic typography. Flat design shapes and colorful brush strokes add energy, while smooth, bouncy motion keeps it engaging. Ideal for quick intros, segments, or chapter headers, it’s easy to customize with your own text and colors. Stand out with a bold, playful look that fits creators, brands, and casual content alike.