Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Fun & Silly Title 2 - Original - Poster image

Fun & Silly Title 2

00:05 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Cartoon
Flat design
Digital banner
Intro
79exports
rating
Bring personality to your videos with a playful cartoon motion title. A wavy banner centers the action while bold, kinetic typography pops into view over a vibrant doodle pattern. Customize colors and text to match your brand or segment. Use it as an intro, chapter card, intermission screen, or quick bumper to keep your audience smiling. Optional background visibility makes it versatile for overlay use. Designed with flat design aesthetics and hand-drawn charm, this template delivers fun, energetic motion in seconds.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us