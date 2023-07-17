Fun & Silly Title 6
00:05 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
25exports
Give your video a light-hearted opener with this playful motion title. A cartoon-style background of hearts and expressive faces sets a fun tone, while a central title plate and kinetic typography keep your message clear and bold. Customize colors, tweak the font, and toggle the background for overlay use. Perfect for YouTube intros, romance-themed clips, and upbeat announcements, this flat design title delivers vibrant, eye-catching results in seconds.