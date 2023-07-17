Fun & Silly Title 7

Bring a burst of personality to your videos with a playful, retro-inspired floral title card. This flat-design, cartoon-style scene centers a wavy title plate surrounded by large illustrated flowers and colorful brush strokes. The energetic build uses pop-in and bounce motion for a fun, dynamic reveal. Easily customize the headline and palette to match your brand or theme. Perfect for quick intros, slick chapter breaks, or charming outros, it delivers maximum impact in a single, focused scene. Make your titles stand out with vibrant color, friendly shapes, and a lighthearted vibe.