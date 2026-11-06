Jingle Board

Share warm seasonal wishes with a playful papercraft Christmas slideshow. Layered paper cards, sticker-style holiday icons, and push pins showcase your photos and short headlines with cozy dappled light and smooth camera moves. Easily customize background, paper, pin and text colors, swap fonts and add your soundtrack. Finish with a clean logo outro for brand recognition. Perfect for festive greetings, family memories, office recaps, social posts and seasonal campaigns—all in a friendly, handcrafted style that feels personal and polished.