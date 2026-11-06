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Jingle Board - Original - Poster image

Jingle Board

00:18 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 7 videos · 1 image · 7 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Greeting Card
Christmas
Papercraft
Slideshow
Festive
10exports
rating
Share warm seasonal wishes with a playful papercraft Christmas slideshow. Layered paper cards, sticker-style holiday icons, and push pins showcase your photos and short headlines with cozy dappled light and smooth camera moves. Easily customize background, paper, pin and text colors, swap fonts and add your soundtrack. Finish with a clean logo outro for brand recognition. Perfect for festive greetings, family memories, office recaps, social posts and seasonal campaigns—all in a friendly, handcrafted style that feels personal and polished.
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Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us