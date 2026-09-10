Pumpkin Pop

Delight your audience with a playful Halloween intro packed with cartoon stickers, bold titles and a cute logo reveal. This vibrant opener doubles as a short title sequence and mini slideshow, perfect for party invites, school events, kids’ content and festive promos. Smooth slide and diagonal wipes, zoom bursts and gentle bounce accents keep the motion lively and fun. Easily customize colors, text, media and branding to match your channel or event. Ideal for YouTube openings and social clips when you want maximum Halloween charm with minimal effort.