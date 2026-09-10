Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Playful Cute Halloween Intro - Original - Poster image

Pumpkin Pop

00:15 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 4 videos · 1 image · 5 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Intro
Halloween
Cartoon
Cute
Slideshow
7exports
rating
Delight your audience with a playful Halloween intro packed with cartoon stickers, bold titles and a cute logo reveal. This vibrant opener doubles as a short title sequence and mini slideshow, perfect for party invites, school events, kids’ content and festive promos. Smooth slide and diagonal wipes, zoom bursts and gentle bounce accents keep the motion lively and fun. Easily customize colors, text, media and branding to match your channel or event. Ideal for YouTube openings and social clips when you want maximum Halloween charm with minimal effort.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us