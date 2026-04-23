Rosette Orbit - Vertical

Create a refined vertical opener where flowers orbit, titles bloom, and your logo settles at center. This elegant, minimal design blends nature-inspired motion with serif typography for a polished look. Customize text, font, colors, and your logo to match any brand. The swirling wreaths, soft focus transitions, and circular framing make it perfect for intros, reels, and outros. With vibrant botanical visuals and a calm, romantic mood, this template delivers a memorable floral logo animation and title sequence for story video placements.