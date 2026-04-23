Rosette Orbit - Square

Create a refined floral logo reveal that stands out in a clean, centered composition. This template blends elegant typography with glowing botanical forms and a circular rosette that frames your brand. Customize the headlines, upload your logo, and fine‑tune colors to match your identity. Smooth 3D motion, soft swirls, and vibrant gradients make it ideal for eye‑catching intros, social posts, or elegant outros. The calm pacing and nature‑inspired visuals deliver a premium look without complexity—simply drop in your assets and render a polished, memorable logo animation.