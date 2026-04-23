Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Rosette Orbit - Square - Original - Poster image

Rosette Orbit - Square

00:09 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 24 fps · 1 image · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Title sequence
Elegant
Flower
6exports
rating
Create a refined floral logo reveal that stands out in a clean, centered composition. This template blends elegant typography with glowing botanical forms and a circular rosette that frames your brand. Customize the headlines, upload your logo, and fine‑tune colors to match your identity. Smooth 3D motion, soft swirls, and vibrant gradients make it ideal for eye‑catching intros, social posts, or elegant outros. The calm pacing and nature‑inspired visuals deliver a premium look without complexity—simply drop in your assets and render a polished, memorable logo animation.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us