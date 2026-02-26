Blooming Flower - Square

Let your brand blossom with a graceful floral logo reveal. This photorealistic 3D animation opens a flower to unveil your logo, bathed in soft sunlight, gentle particles, and creamy bokeh. It’s elegant, nature-inspired, and perfect for intros or outros across social, branding, or lifestyle content. Easily customize the logo, fonts, and colors to match your identity and fine‑tune brightness and ambience for the ideal mood. Deliver a romantic, refined impression in a compact, square format that shines on any platform.