Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Graduation Celebration Opener - Original - Poster image

Star of the Grad

00:12 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 2 videos · 1 image · 5 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Intro
Education
Logo animation
Invitation video
3D motion graphics
8exports
rating
Launch your celebration with a polished graduation opener built for invitations, promos and announcements. This 3D motion graphics template pairs an elegant gold star and ornate frame with festive confetti, floating mortarboards and diplomas. Add headlines, event details, photos or video, then finish with a refined logo reveal. The luxurious metallic look, smooth transitions and upbeat pacing make it ideal for schools, colleges and event hosts. Personalize colors, text and media to match your brand or ceremony style and share a standout celebration video in minutes.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us