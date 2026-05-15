Star of the Grad

Launch your celebration with a polished graduation opener built for invitations, promos and announcements. This 3D motion graphics template pairs an elegant gold star and ornate frame with festive confetti, floating mortarboards and diplomas. Add headlines, event details, photos or video, then finish with a refined logo reveal. The luxurious metallic look, smooth transitions and upbeat pacing make it ideal for schools, colleges and event hosts. Personalize colors, text and media to match your brand or ceremony style and share a standout celebration video in minutes.