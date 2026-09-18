Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Dream Travel Adventure Intro - Original - Poster image

Window Seat

00:15 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 7 videos · 1 image · 4 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
3D motion graphics
Title sequence
Travel
Intro
Logo animation
11exports
rating
Lift off your content with a lively travel intro built in sleek 3D. Open on an airplane window, glide through clouds to bold headlines, showcase your photos in a dynamic collage, and finish with a clean logo reveal. Customize titles, media, logo, fonts and colors to match your brand. Playful shapes, a hero suitcase, and a jet fly‑by keep the pace energetic while the airy, pastel sky keeps it fresh and modern. Perfect for tourism promos, destination videos, vlogs, and travel agencies seeking a polished, attention‑grabbing opener.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us