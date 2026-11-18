Yuletide Orbit - Vertical
00:11 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 24 fps · 1 image · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
6exports
Bring seasonal cheer to your social channels with a polished vertical holiday intro and greeting. This 3D, photorealistic design features glossy ornaments, a cozy evergreen wreath, gift boxes, candy canes, and gingerbread cookies, all flowing into a branded logo finish. Edit text, colors, fonts, and logo to match your brand. Smooth, energetic motion and a centered layout ensure messages are bold and readable on Stories, Reels, and Shorts. Perfect for Christmas greetings, festive promos, and holiday announcements that look premium, vibrant, and instantly recognizable.
Similar templates
Best of motionsparrow