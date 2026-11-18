Bring seasonal cheer to your social channels with a polished vertical holiday intro and greeting. This 3D, photorealistic design features glossy ornaments, a cozy evergreen wreath, gift boxes, candy canes, and gingerbread cookies, all flowing into a branded logo finish. Edit text, colors, fonts, and logo to match your brand. Smooth, energetic motion and a centered layout ensure messages are bold and readable on Stories, Reels, and Shorts. Perfect for Christmas greetings, festive promos, and holiday announcements that look premium, vibrant, and instantly recognizable.