Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Flip Journey - Original - Poster image

Flip Journey

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 8 videos · 1 image · 6 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Promo
Geometric
Tile reveal
Mosaic
20.3Kexports
rating
Showcase your story with a dynamic tile-flip sequence that blends bold titles, smooth grid transitions and a clean final logo reveal. This versatile promo-slideshow is perfect for intros, ads, reels, portfolios, sports and fashion highlights. Its minimalist, geometric layout keeps focus on your visuals, while energetic, staggered motion adds punch. Customize text, colors and media to match your brand in landscape, square or vertical formats and deliver a polished, modern result fast.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us