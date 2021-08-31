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Smooth Corporate - Slideshow - Original - Poster image

Smooth Corporate - Slideshow

01:09 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 18 videos · 2 images · 36 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Minimal
Rounded rectangle
Corporate
Promo
778exports
rating
Build a polished corporate story with this clean slideshow template. It features smooth transitions, elegant typography, numbered sections, and versatile media holders to highlight key points. Rounded panels and subtle motion keep the focus on your message, while the final logo scene neatly wraps your presentation. Ideal for brand promos, reports, company updates, case studies, and event recaps. Customize colors, text, and media to match your identity and deliver a professional video in minutes.
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Templates
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Intro
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Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
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Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us