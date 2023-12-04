Torn Paper Opener - Square

Create a striking opener with a modern torn paper aesthetic. This template combines bold, centered titles with layered ripped-paper transitions to showcase your photos or video clips, finishing on a clean logo reveal. It’s ideal for promos, intros, and quick slideshows across social and widescreen formats. Customize text, colors, and media in seconds to fit travel, fashion, products, or lifestyle content. The handcrafted scrapbook vibe and minimal design keep focus on your message while the dynamic pacing grabs attention.